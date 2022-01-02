MONDAY SCHOOL NOTES: Reminder – COVID testing instead of classes for SPS tomorrow; Highline delayed; Vashon closed

Local school notes for tomorrow (Monday, January 3rd):

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: As announced last week, no classes tomorrow – the district is offering voluntary COVID-19 testing to all students. Two locations in West Seattle, both 1-4 pm – Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) and Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW). No appointments – families have been told that they’ll be given an approximate wait time upon arrival. Here’s the form to fill out.

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: The district immediately south of West Seattle says all schools will start 2 hours late on Monday because of weather/road conditions.

VASHON ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT: Also because of weather/road conditions, all schools will be closed Monday. The plan for a 2.5-hour-late start to facilitate COVID-19 testing (explained here) is rescheduled to Tuesday.