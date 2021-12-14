WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler; building burglar; big police response

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR PROWLER: From Nancy:

(Monday) morning I found my 2017 Volvo, parked in front of my home, had been broken into. Sadly, after rifling glove compartment and taking all CDs, they popped the trunk and took all my gifts. Purchased from Costco … 2 sets of Queen-size sheets in black floral print, a black large Husky-brand tool bag with tools, 3 boxes of solar yard lights, and a set of garden gloves I’m just sick about this. Last time the whole car was stolen & recovered in Everett full of drug paraphernalia.

If you find any items dumped in your neighborhood that resemble what Nancy mentioned, let us know and we’ll connect you.

BUILDING BURGLAR: Two Harbor Avenue residents said the person in the security image below (first shown here in November) has struck again. Carolyn wrote the accompanying report:

This naughty boy has broken into two neighboring condo buildings on Harbor Ave (Seacrest Park area) in the past month. The first brake in was in mid-November (where he wore no mask, thanks dummy!). The latest break-in was just last week. This time he wore a mask, however, the glasses, nose, jacket and there is some facial hair visible in the photo, has us believing it is the same perp. He is also believed to be the same person that pulled a gun on a fellow when caught acting suspiciously in an alley behind a fellow’s house on 35th (editor’s note: see this report). Please keep an eye out for this person! Call SPD if you see him. Not even a lump of coal for you, this Christmas, you bad, bad boy!

BIG POLICE RESPONSE: Got a question this afternoon about a sizable mid-morning police response near 37th/Donovan in Upper Fauntleroy, We hadn’t heard anything at the time, so we asked SPD; a domestic-violence incident involving a handgun, we were told, ending in arrest. (No one was shot, though.)