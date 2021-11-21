PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #20, 11/21/2021

Here’s our every-Sunday-night update on local pandemic stats and notes.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through Friday, since they’re not updated on weekends):

*171,007 cases – 2,125 more than a week ago (6,042 total in West Seattle, up 27)

*8,699 hospitalizations – 83 more than a week ago (257 total from West Seattle, unchanged)

*2,066 people have died – 16 more than a week ago (74 total in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE

King County is now making stats available for ages 5+, so we’re switching to counting that as of this week:

77% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are NOT yet available as 5+, so they reflect 12+:

98106 – 86%

98116 – 89.5%

98126 – 81.5%

98136 – 90.9%

98146 – 81.6%

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Boosters – Now available for everyone 18 and up, as explained in this state Health Department announcement.

‘Disability-friendly’ kids’ clinic – Announced at week’s end, “an upcoming disability-friendly COVID vaccine clinic in West Seattle, specifically for kids ages 5-11, scheduled for November 28 (with the 2nd dose event on Dec 19th). You must register for an appointment in advance. The nurses for this pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic are trained and skilled in working with kids with disabilities. They will have a separate area for kids with sensory needs. In-car vaccination may be possible if requested in advance. You can request accommodations through their online contact form.” It’s set for 8:30 am-4:30 pm next Sunday at Neighborhood House High Point, 6400 Sylvan Way SW. Register here.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating, as is a Curative location at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury). In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.