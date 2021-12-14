FREE: Need a Christmas tree?

On Sunday we reported that Trees By The Sea on Alki was ending its season early, almost sold out. We have just received word that they have a few leftovers available free:

We are completely shut down for the season but we had a handful of Trees left over, less than a dozen. We have left them down on the lot with the gate open. Anyone who maybe couldn’t afford a tree this year or knows someone in need is welcome to go down and grab one for free. They are all in the 5′-6′ range.

Thanks again for a great year and we hope everyone has a wonderful and safe holiday season!

-Tiffany, Daniel & Torsten