Another new school-zone speed-enforcement camera in West Seattle

Thanks to Marco for the photo and tip – he spotted that camera installation this week on Fauntleroy Way SW near Fairmount Park Elementary. SDOT had not announced a school-zone speed-enforcement camera for that stretch of street; the only new one previously announced this year in West Seattle was added on 35th SW near Our Lady of Guadalupe just before school started. That was the first new one in West Seattle since Delridge Way SW by Louisa Boren STEM K-8 in 2015, which in turn followed cameras on Fauntleroy Way SW by Gatewood Elementary and on SW Roxbury by Holy Family School. Today, SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson confirmed the new installation when we asked: “We are planning to install new school-zone safety cameras at Fairmount Park Elementary in early 2022. We are installing some of the components now but are still working with Seattle City Light on the exact timing for the cameras to be activated.” He says no others are currently planned for West Seattle, but elsewhere in the city, new cameras are on the way near Garfield High School and South Shore PK-8. Current fine for a speed violation detected by one of these cameras is $237.
