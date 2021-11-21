WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(‘Salmon-egg slime mold,’ photographed in Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

CHURCHES: Most continue streaming, along with holding in-person services. Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

TREES BY THE SEA: Opening day for the Christmas-tree lot on Alki:

It will be our 7th year there and we are very excited to be back and bringing our fresh weekly cut trees and holiday hut that will have our line of products from Shipwreck Apiaries, our honeybee company that produces amazing raw honey, gorgeous beeswax candles, and other beeswax-based products. We will be open daily until the week before Christmas. Our last day will be Sunday, December 19th. The daily hours are: Mon-Thursday – 12-7

Friday – 11-8

Saturday & Sunday – 8-8

(2530 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Still lots of fresh produce even in mid-autumn. Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

TOYS FOR TOTS: During the market, you can drop off new unwrapped toys at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth (west side, near the north end). … Also collecting for Toys For Tots: C&P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), open 7 am-7 pm.

CANCELED HARMONICA POCKET: The Kindie West family-music concert series at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) presents Harmonica Pocket at 10:30 today – get tickets here.

CLOTHING AND FOOD DRIVE: Bring donations to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) 11 am-3 pm – our calendar listing has details on what they’re requesting.

SUPER DUPER GARAGE AND ART SALE: As previewed here last night, Chris “Caspar Babypants” Ballew and Kate Endle are saying goodbye to West Seattle with a big sale 11 am-4 pm today, 5414 SW Beach Drive Terrace.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Meet at noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

WARM CLOTHING DRIVE: Last day, noon-3 pm – Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) invites you to donate warm clothing to help families at Mary’s Place.

CLASSIC NOVELS BOOK CLUB: Meets 3 pm outdoors at C&P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) “to discuss the Russian novelist Karolina Pavlova’s novel ‘A Double Life’ (1848) in the modern translation by Barbara Heldt.” (5612 California SW)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

