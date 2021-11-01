WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 store robberies; fire-station damage

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

7-11 ROBBED: Thanks for the tip on an early-morning Sunday robbery at the 35th/Avalon 7-11; we weren’t able to get details until today. The police summary says the robber walked into the store around 4 am Sunday, “possibly grabbed food and masks … waited for all the customers to leave, and walked up to the victim and demanded money.” The victim said no; the robber “implied that he had a gun and became verbally aggressive,” then took $100 in cash, cigarettes, and the previously suspected stolen items, before leaving on foot. Officers searched the area with a K-9 team but didn’t find him.

ARMED ROBBERY WITH BLOW TORCH: Around 10:30 am Sunday at the Westwood Village Bed Bath and Beyond store, according to a police summary, this shoplift-turned-robbery happened: Two people walked into the store; one went into the kitchenware section “and grabbed a pasta roller machine (valued at $199.99),” then “pulled out a yellow blow torch and burned the security tag. An employee smelled the burning and confronted the (thief),” who then “concealed the pasta roller and walked toward the employee with the blow torch. The employee feared for her safety, so she left the area.” The thief-turned-robber left the store with the stolen item. The second person was questioned by police.

FIRE STATION DAMAGED: Just before 1 am today, police were called to a report of two people ‘damaging” Fire Station 29 in North Admiral. We heard the dispatch but not how it turned out, so we requested the report this morning. After hearing footsteps on the roof, a firefighter found four people up there. Two jumped into a tree, climbed down it, and ran away. The other two stayed there with station crew until police arrived. The report says the station’s fuel meter was damaged because that’s what the four climbed on to get access to the roof. The report says one of the two suspects that officers talked to “wanted to climb something, and the fire station appeared to be climbable.” Police found a backpack with a case of beer, which apparently belonged to one of the two who ran away; the suspects who did not run had beer cans in their backpacks, though they were under 21. The two were not booked but will be investigated for property dsestruction and unlawful possession/consumption of alcohol, the report says, We’re checking with SFD regarding the cost/extent of damage to the fuel meter.