West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

46℉

High Point’s first-ever Fruit Tree Lighting, and what else is up for your Friday

November 19, 2021 9:39 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by Jim Borrow)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening for your Friday:

VACCINATIONS: As reported here last night, the city’s West Seattle Clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) has appointments available today and tomorrow for kids 5 to 11 – check here.

WARM CLOTHING DRIVE: Daily through Sunday, noon-3 pm each day, Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) invites you to donate warm clothing to help the families at Mary’s Place.

HIGH POINT FRUIT TREE LIGHTING: First-ever event at Commons Park between 31st and Lanham south of Graham [map], community fair with local organizations starts at 5:30 pm, fruit-tree lighting at 6 pm. Live music with the West Seattle High School Band! Bring warm clothes for the donation drive.

DJ NIGHT: Enjoy the DJ at The Spot West Seattle (2930 SW Avalon Way), 6-10 pm.

CONEDY NIGHT: Laugh it up at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7 pm, lineup in our calendar listing.

(Another moonset view – by James Bratsanos)

Something for the calendar and/or forthcoming Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

8 Replies to "High Point's first-ever Fruit Tree Lighting, and what else is up for your Friday"

  • Jeepney November 19, 2021 (9:44 am)
    Reply

    I am intrigued, why light up a fruit tree?

    • WSB November 19, 2021 (9:46 am)
      Reply

      Why not?

      But seriously, I don’t have much backstory on this, such as, how many trees (1? more?) are involved.

      • trickycoolj November 19, 2021 (11:15 am)
        Reply

        It’s a row of about a dozen new fruit trees next to the Bee Garden. 

    • EC November 19, 2021 (12:41 pm)
      Reply

      It will be a row of fruit trees as another posted and it will signify the trees growing each year with the community! We hope to have big beautiful trees in time that will help produce fruit for said community. They are quite small at the moment but first annual anything’s tend to be that way. Stop by the commons park near the bee garden for some socially distanced fun! 

  • newnative November 19, 2021 (9:52 am)
    Reply

    Beautiful shot of the moon, but was the lunar eclipse visible at all in the Seattle area? 

    • S.A. November 19, 2021 (10:33 am)
      Reply

      It was totally clouded over when I looked at the radar last night, so I’m thinking not sadly.

  • Marie November 19, 2021 (9:55 am)
    Reply

    City Fruit planted a community orchard this spring in the High Point neighborhood. Trees were donated by local nurseries, including West Seattle Nursery, and volunteers planted them.
    https://www.cityfruit.org/calendar/fruit-trees-all-city-fruits-first-planned-orchard-high-point

    • Jeepney November 19, 2021 (11:44 am)
      Reply

      Thanks for the explanation, was just concerned that the lights would kill the fruit.

