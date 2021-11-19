High Point’s first-ever Fruit Tree Lighting, and what else is up for your Friday

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by Jim Borrow)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening for your Friday:

VACCINATIONS: As reported here last night, the city’s West Seattle Clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) has appointments available today and tomorrow for kids 5 to 11 – check here.

WARM CLOTHING DRIVE: Daily through Sunday, noon-3 pm each day, Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) invites you to donate warm clothing to help the families at Mary’s Place.

HIGH POINT FRUIT TREE LIGHTING: First-ever event at Commons Park between 31st and Lanham south of Graham [map], community fair with local organizations starts at 5:30 pm, fruit-tree lighting at 6 pm. Live music with the West Seattle High School Band! Bring warm clothes for the donation drive.

DJ NIGHT: Enjoy the DJ at The Spot West Seattle (2930 SW Avalon Way), 6-10 pm.

CONEDY NIGHT: Laugh it up at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7 pm, lineup in our calendar listing.

(Another moonset view – by James Bratsanos)

Something for the calendar and/or forthcoming Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!