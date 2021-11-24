West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Southbound 26th SW reopens

November 24, 2021 9:48 pm
Thanks for the tips (including Mark, who also sent the photo): Southbound 26th SW has reopened between SW Barton and SW Roxbury. That’s the first time in almost four months that the stretch of 26th has been open both ways. It’s been rebuilt – one direction at a time – to better withstand the constant pounding it takes from buses. It’s been a years-long problem, with neighbors complaining their homes shook when buses passed on the flimsier pavement.

  • AmandaK November 24, 2021 (9:59 pm)
    Great news!  Hopefully that will mitigate the issues neighbors were having.  Next up Barton St? (Fingers crossed).

