WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Community Task Force meeting

(WSB photo from last month’s media tour of the bridge)

Tomorrow brings SDOT‘s next public briefing on the status of West Seattle Bridge repair planning, during the monthly online meeting of Community Task Force members. Here’s the agenda for the 4 pm Thursday (October 14th) meeting. Along with updates on the preparations for repair work, SDOT reps will present detour-route traffic and collision data as well as low-bridge information, including its upcoming work. Task Force members will also get a chance to talk about their recent tours of the bridge. Once the meeting begins, you’ll be able to watch the livestream by going here.