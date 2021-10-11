VACCINATION: Next West Seattle pop-up clinic Sunday; city’s new WS hub not opening until next month

Two notes about COVID-19 vaccination in our area:

NEXT POP-UP CLINIC: Just received this announcement from Our Lady of Guadalupe:

On Sunday, October 17, Our Lady of Guadalupe will host a COVID vaccine clinic in the Walmesley Center (3410 SW Myrtle St.) from 9:30 am-1:30 pm with both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine. You can get your first, second, or booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the following groups should receive a Pfizer booster at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer primary series: people aged 65 and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings, people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions. They also recommend the following groups may receive a Pfizer booster: people 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions, people aged 18-64 years at increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission because of occupational and institutional setting. The CDC also recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer.

You can book an appointment here. Walk-ups welcome as space allows. Learn more about CDC recommendations here.