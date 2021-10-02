West Seattle, Washington

REMINDER: Fall round of Metro bus-route changes, starting today

The 120 is just one of the West Seattle routes affected by Metro‘s fall “service change” plan, which took effect today. A major West Seattle change, the revival of Route 22, is still two days away, since it’s coming back (for now) as a weekday-only run. Also back: Route 113. NOT back yet: Route 37. Other changes include trip additions or subtractions – you can check the route-by-route list here to see if that includes yours. (We previewed West Seattle changes when the service-change details were announced last month.)

P.S. This is the last fall service change for the 120 – next fall, it’ll become the RapidRide H Line.

  • Mj October 2, 2021 (1:01 pm)
    And residents in NE WS continue to have no transit service midday, SDoT what does it take to get service to mitigate the closure of the WSB?  School’s and Colleges are open and many WS students need transit service to get to and from school, yet no service is being provided?  This is very frustrating.

