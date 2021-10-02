REMINDER: Fall round of Metro bus-route changes, starting today

The 120 is just one of the West Seattle routes affected by Metro‘s fall “service change” plan, which took effect today. A major West Seattle change, the revival of Route 22, is still two days away, since it’s coming back (for now) as a weekday-only run. Also back: Route 113. NOT back yet: Route 37. Other changes include trip additions or subtractions – you can check the route-by-route list here to see if that includes yours. (We previewed West Seattle changes when the service-change details were announced last month.)

P.S. This is the last fall service change for the 120 – next fall, it’ll become the RapidRide H Line.