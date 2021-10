We often announce school-related fundraisers, but this one is the first of its kind – student-crafted dog houses for sale! The photos are from Chief Sealth International High School career/technical education teacher Mario Martinez, who sent photos of some of the dog houses made by woodshop students.

The teacher explains, “The prices range from $75 to $150. The money raised is used to buy more materials for the woodshop.” If you’re interested, email mmmartinez@seattleschools.org.