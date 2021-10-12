From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Production crew at Lucky 5

(WSB photo)

A few people have asked about the production crew at the Lucky 5 gas station/mini-mart (35th/Henderson) earlier today. We stopped to inquire after a tip from Keith. They told us they were shooting a “commercial,” but they weren’t allowed to reveal the client because of a non-disclosure agreement. So all we can tell you is what we saw: A woman was seated in the car, a Volkswagen (with WA plates and a University Volkswagen plate frame), under the canopy. That’s scenic 35th SW in the background. Here’s a different angle, sent by Matthew:

The shoot was over and the crew gone when we went that way again abuut an hour and a half ago.