Ferry passenger gets mad over mask, clashes with crew members on sailing to Fauntleroy

Thanks for the tips. A longer-than-usual wait for outgoing and incoming ferry passengers at Fauntleroy this hour wasn’t because of the sailing cancellations reported earlier – it was because of an investigation. We’ve just talked to spokespersons for both Washington State Ferries and Washington State Patrol, which has jurisdiction on ferries, since they are part of the state highway system. WSP says that on board M/V Kitsap, as it sailed to Fauntleroy, a man in his 50s “was asked to put on a mask (but) refused and became aggressive toward ferry personnel. The subject had been drinking as well. There was a concern based on the aggressive behavior that an assault could take place.” So the boat was held while WSP was called. Troopers determined no assault had taken place, and that the man was a passenger in a car, not a driver, so there was no DUI concern; eventually he was given a trespass writeup requiring him to stay off WSF property for 60 days. The Kitsap has since unloaded that sailing and loaded a new one that arrived at Vashon about 10 minutes ago.