PANDEMIC: Governor announces COVID-19 vaccination mandate ‘for most state workers’; city, county too

(Governor’s Office photo)

As noted in our pandemic-news roundup last night, Gov. Jay Inslee is in Seattle today, and planned an announcement intended to increase the vaccination rate. His briefing has just wrapped up. From the announcement:

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced a requirement for most state workers, and on-site contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. State employees and workers in private health care and long-term care settings will have until October 18 to be fully vaccinated. The requirement applies to state workers, regardless of teleworking status. This applies to executive cabinet agencies, but the governor encouraged all others such as higher education, local governments, the legislative branch, other statewide elected officials and organizations in the private sector to do the same. …

You can read the entire announcement here. He made it at Kaiser Permanente on Capitol Hill with other officials including Mayor Jenny Durkan (who was at an unrelated event in West Seattle right before this – more on that later) and King County Executive Dow Constantine, both of whom also announced employee vaccination requirements.