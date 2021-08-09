West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

77℉

PANDEMIC: Governor announces COVID-19 vaccination mandate ‘for most state workers’; city, county too

August 9, 2021 2:06 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Health | West Seattle news

(Governor’s Office photo)

As noted in our pandemic-news roundup last night, Gov. Jay Inslee is in Seattle today, and planned an announcement intended to increase the vaccination rate. His briefing has just wrapped up. From the announcement:

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced a requirement for most state workers, and on-site contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. State employees and workers in private health care and long-term care settings will have until October 18 to be fully vaccinated.

The requirement applies to state workers, regardless of teleworking status. This applies to executive cabinet agencies, but the governor encouraged all others such as higher education, local governments, the legislative branch, other statewide elected officials and organizations in the private sector to do the same. …

You can read the entire announcement here. He made it at Kaiser Permanente on Capitol Hill with other officials including Mayor Jenny Durkan (who was at an unrelated event in West Seattle right before this – more on that later) and King County Executive Dow Constantine, both of whom also announced employee vaccination requirements.

Share This

5 Replies to "PANDEMIC: Governor announces COVID-19 vaccination mandate 'for most state workers'; city, county too"

  • Jeepney August 9, 2021 (2:39 pm)
    Reply

    Great news.

    • Admiral James August 9, 2021 (3:31 pm)
      Reply

      Agree. I don’t want to have to go into a hospital or government building and have to worry if there are disgusting, uneducated anti-vaxxers around me. I wish we could do more though, make it easier to identify who is and isn’t vaccinated when I’m out at other places like the grocery store or restaurant (when it is finally safe to go to one!). It’s just so disappointing to see cases spiking here in King County SOLELY BECAUSE of the still large number of these anti-vaxx monsters.

  • The King August 9, 2021 (2:40 pm)
    Reply

    Let me see your shot card or your fired. Wow. Sounds like the actions of a tyrant. And here I thought you people here in Washington were all for “standing up against that evil dictator” for the last four years….you’re really all the same. 

    • Mr J August 9, 2021 (3:31 pm)
      Reply

      Troll much? This is legal. Businesses including Microsoft are requiring workers to be vaxed. This ridiculous sense of American Individualism needs to end. Actions have consequences and in this case can kill people. He’s doing exactly what he should be doing as did the Gov of Oregon and Pentagon Officials. 

  • Scum city August 9, 2021 (3:31 pm)
    Reply

    He is a evil dictater and tyrant! I cant stand that man! Its a shame that it has come to this! Its only going to get worse! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.