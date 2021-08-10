Final ‘Play Along in the Park’ and more for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park at dusk – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

More of what’s ahead today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

POLICE STAFFING & COMMUNITY-SAFETY ALTERNATIVES: Both are on the agenda as the City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee, chaired by West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold, meets at 9:30 am today. Here’s the agenda; here’s where to watch.

FERRY-FARE HEARING: The state Transportation Commission’s hearing on ferry-fare increases is at 10 am today, online – participation information is in our preview.

DONATE BLOOD: Pop-up today at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) – some donation spots available; appointment info is in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving

Tuesday, August 10, 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden (note–starting at 4:30p now) (We are no longer doing Thursday sign-waving at his time. Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK: Last Tuesday night to join the West Seattle Community Orchestras to play music in Lincoln Park (or watch) – 6 pm easy, 7 pm not-so-easy. More info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SPOT: 6 pm, Andrea Lockwood performs at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).- help the pub defend its TopTV Trivia title!

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!