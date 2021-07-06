Library reopening, free concert, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(The silent “fireworks” of a dill flower, photographed by Brian Michel)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

LIBRARY REOPENS: Today is the first day of in-building services at the West Seattle (Admiral) branch (2326 42nd SW), 10 am-6 pm.

LIFELONG RECREATION: Today starts the first of several recreation/fitness classes spotlighted by Seattle Parks this summer, Zumba outdoors at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 10 am.

POP-UP BLOOD-DONATION DRIVE: 10 am-5 pm, Bloodworks Northwest is at Our Lady of Guadalupe. If you can donate, check to see if appointments are available.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott‘s weekly announcement:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, July 6, 4 to 6 p, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, July 8, 4 to 6 p, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

FREE CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT: 7:30 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW), members of the Seattle Crescendo Chamber Music Project performing music by Dohnányi, Gardel, Mendelssohn, and Saint-Saens. Dessert reception in the courtyard afterward. Get your free ticket(s) and find out more by going here. (A livestream is also planned, here.)

