About the commercial crew on Alki Avenue

July 28, 2021 7:33 pm
(Photo sent by Brendan)

Thanks for the tips! Another film/video crew was at work along Alki Avenue today, along Duwamish Head with the downtown skyline as a backdrop. Passing by, Brendan (who sent the top photo) noticed apparent performers/participants in workout clothing and wondered if it was a commercial for that type of gear. We went over to check a little while ago.

(WSB photo)

The crew was winding down when we got there but they told us it’s a commercial for Heinz Mayonnaise. No other details. (We’ll ask the company tomorrow.)

