WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Neighborhood star gets block-party sendoff

Beautiful night for a party in the Ocean View neighborhood west of Arbor Heights. This one was in honor of a neighborhood star who’s moving away. Neighbors turned out to celebrate Dot Beard.

We heard about the party from Monica, who explained, “Dot has kept our community unified and smoothly functioning these many years and she is now taking a long deserved break,” moving to a retirement center. The party had everything from a food truck to chalk art.

Even if you don’t live in Ocean View, Dot’s advocacy might have benefited you over the years – in the first few years of WSB, we covered her work as president of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council.