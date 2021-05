7:43 PM: Just happened onto a traffic-stopping protest at California/Fauntleroy. Protesters have circled cars to block the intersection. Police are here telling them to move. The protesters are yelling about housing affordability. (Added) Looking at their signage, it’s a police-defunding demonstration.

7:50 PM: They’ve moved on and the intersection is open again.

8:02 PM: This is the City Council legislation the protest was about.