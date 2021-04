For a year, West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) has opened its doors to shoppers 60 years and older only on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 7-9 am. Now with a high rate of vaccination among seniors, Thriftway is cutting back to one morning a week – Tuesdays, 7-9 am, will continue to be reserved for shoppers 60+. The store also continues to offer curbside service on weekdays – here’s how that works.