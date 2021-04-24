BIZNOTE: The Brocante Beach House opens on Alki

Kim Medica has just opened The Brocante Beach House at 2622 Alki Avenue SW, in the former Alki Beach Miniatures (now online) spot next to Alki Surf Shop. If you’re not familiar with “brocante” – it’s a vintage-decor style (try this definition). Along with what’s in the photo, you can browse Brocante Beach House’s Instagram feed to get a feel for what Kim’s shop offers. She plans to be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for starters, likely noon-5 pm, possibly opening earlier. (Thanks to Sandy for the tip!)