WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus-stop robbery; garage burglary

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BUS-STOP ROBBERY: Just after 9 pm last night, someone was beaten and robbed by a person who followed them off a Metro Route 21 bus around 35th/Juneau. The initial police report says the robber “first approached” the victim on the bus; “a brief conversation ensued, and the victim got off the bus. The (robber) followed … then attacked the victim by punching them several times in the face, body and legs. Victim’s phone was destroyed during the attack, and the (robber) forcibly took the victim’s iPad Pro and ran off.” The victim was checked out by SFD for what the report described as minor injuries. No arrest, and the report does not include a description.

One reader report today:

GARAGE BURGLARY: After an early-morning garage break-in, Hans got some of the stolen items back, but a Santa Cruz mountain bike is still missing (photo and bike details here). His report:

Someone broke into our detached garage near the West Seattle water tower this morning at 5:51:20, and left at 5:56:20. Upon arrival they inspected car windows, then broke into garage – we immediately heard the garage, called the police at 5:52. The burglars remained in the garage for 5 min, while the police triaged the situation. They biked away down Manning on the stolen bikes with bags of goods (see the list below). Police were able to intercept both of them around 37th and Manning, where they dumped goods and scattered. One ditched a bike (presumably because of flat tires) and went on foot through the Belvedere neighborhood, the other headed for the pedestrian bridge. They left behind several items, including a bike they came with, and items from other house(s) they had broken into. They emptied a hockey bag, (importantly: violating the most sacred of unwritten rules by coming in close contact with a hockey jockstrap/athletic supporter). Police did not fingerprint, but made a report. Stolen items: Monitor, 2 bikes, Power Tools, hockey bag (with 1 single hockey skate, hockey shin pads, bluetooth speakers) and a couple of jerseys. Police recovered 1 bike, monitor and tools, hockey gear, but mountain bike is still missing. There was a Nest camera turned on on the garage (video); both suspects appear to be in t-shirt + sweatshirt combo, beanie hats.

Police report # is 20-062504.