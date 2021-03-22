WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Monday watch, first weekday of spring

6:03 AM: Good morning! Cloudy, showery, breezy forecast on spring’s first weekday.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Here are the closures and work spots planned this week.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules. but if you’re riding the bus, remember this is the first weekday since the spring “service change.”

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

364th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Eleventh week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.