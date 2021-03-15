DEVELOPMENT: New proposal in north Morgan Junction; comment time for 4515 44th SW microapartments

Two development notes this morning:

6007 CALIFORNIA SW: An early-stage site plan has been filed proposing a “new 4-story mixed use building” for 6007 California SW [map]. currently the site of a preschool/day-care facility and a 4-plex.

No other details, since this is a very early filing; the site-outline document is by the architecture firm Atelier Drome.

4515 44TH SW UPDATE: It’s been almost a year since we first reported a plan for apartments at the former CDE Software site in The Junction, at 4515 44th SW [map].

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

The formal application is now in the comment stage, according to a notice in today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, which now describes the project as a “4-story apartment building with 43 small efficiency dwelling units. No parking proposed.” You can comment through March 29th; the notice explains how.