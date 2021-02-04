FOLLOWUP: California/Myrtle sewer-line project wrapped up

After 4 weeks, the south Morgan Junction/Gatewood work zone for a Seattle Public Utilities sewer-line repair project is cleared. As our through-the-windshield photo from late today shows, the pavement patching will have to be smoothed – we will be checking with SPU for a timeline on that. But the cross-lane bumps in the northbound lane, which contributed to a bicyclist falling and requiring hospitalization, are gone. Our original January report explains the work that was done. SPU is now moving on to another sewer-line repair that will affect traffic on Fauntleroy Way south of Alaska; work was supposed to start today, but as of late afternoon, it had yet to begin.