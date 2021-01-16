CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 1/16/21 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Midway through the weekend, here are the pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*72,274 people have tested positive, 1,043 more than yesterday’s total

*1,188 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*4,665 people have been hospitalized, 99 more than yesterday’s total

*790,996 people have been tested, 2,922 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 67,945/1,140/4,397/771,203.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 271 positive test results; 220 in the 2 weeks before that; 422 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week; the HRAs are a more precise count than the zip codes we used previously, since two of West Seattle’s five ZIP codes also stretch outside the area. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 51, same as a week ago.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 94.4 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,022,000 million people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 395,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, UK (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

MORE THAN A MORATORIUM? An eviction moratorium continues. But the rent will eventually be due. The Seattle Renters Commission is supporting a movement to do more – a movement advocating canceling rent and mortgages.

