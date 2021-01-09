CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 1/9/21 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Here are tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*67,945 people have tested positive, 877 more than yesterday’s total

*1,140 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*4,397 people have been hospitalized, 22 more than yesterday’s total

*771,203 people have been tested, 3,673 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 64,109/1,091/4,245/755,169.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 256 positive test results; 271 in the 2 weeks before that; 434 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week, as the HRAs are a more precise way of counting those than the zip codes we used briefly, since two of West Seattle’s five ZIP codes also stretch outside the area. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 51. That’s two more than a week ago.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 89.6 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,926,000 million people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 372,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, UK (which this week passed France, which is now #6). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

STAY HEALTHY STREETS: Will any of the three in West Seattle become permanent? Watch for “outreach,” the city says.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!