WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Big list of possibilities!

(Saturday photo by Chris Frankovich)

Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: The list of more than 20.churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with updated links, is here.

HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT, LAST DAY: 9 am-9 pm behind the school, at 42nd/Dakota. You can even tree-shop without getting out of your car. Details here.

ALKI ELEMENTARY HOLIDAY EMPORIUM, LAST DAY: Order online from the curated collection of local gifts, with the Alki PTA benefiting – info here.

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT, LAST DAY: Not too late to join in and enter for prizes! Here’s just one of the fun selfies that “Winter Wander” organizer Alice Kuder shared from entrants so far:

Go here to find out how to join in.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

FOOD & SOCKS DONATION DRIVE: 10 am-3 pm outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), a holiday donation drive.

OUTDOOR BOOK SIGNING: 11 am-12:30 pm outside C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), West Seattle author Pam Mandel will sign her new book “The Same River Twice.”

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HANUKKAH, NIGHT 4: Sundown is at 4:18 pm.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)