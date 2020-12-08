SHOP & HELP: Two local schools have holiday offers for you – one with Santa!

Spend local! Not only can you support local independent businesses that way, you can also support local students, families, and PTAs with your holiday-shopping dollars:

HOLIDAY EMPORIUM: The Alki Elementary PTA is offering online opportunities to support area businesses AND local students – plus drive-thru Santa photos:

Alki Elementary PTA is dedicated to partnering with local businesses during these unprecedented times, while offering community members the option to shop from the safety and comfort of their own homes, with no-contact pick-up and delivery available. Priority Mail Shipping available for the “Best of Seattle” curated gift pack. Order here. (That’s where you will see what’s offered – candy, coffee, candles, more.) In addition to no-contact pick-up offered in West Seattle (Genesee & 54th), we are offering photos with Santa Claus! Santa will be taking holiday photos with families at the North Pole Express FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th! (Kids/families in car windows, Santa outside.) Santa’s bright red mailbox will also be available for drive-thru letter dropoff for all. Please do not hesitate to reach out to info@alkipta.com with any questions. Our Holiday Shop is currently open and runs through December 13th! Shop at >alkipta.square.site.

Quantities are limited, so make sure to shop early while supporting locally! Alki Elementary is also offering a way for individuals to sponsor local families in need this holiday season through purchasing a gift card with our Giving Garland at alkipta.square.site/giving-garland. Gift cards will be provided to families in need to help supply groceries, household items and toys.

VIRTUAL BOOK FAIR: Lafayette Elementary‘s PTA just launched this opportunity to buy books online. Through December 21st, you can shop here and support the PTA. As with all online shopping/shipping, the sooner you do it, the better the chance your order will arrive in time for holiday gift-giving.