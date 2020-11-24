SPEND LOCAL! Another business joins UR West Seattle campaign, with a discount for you

Back on Sunday, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) launched a new idea for encouraging you to spend local – UR West Seattle (the UR stands for “unique restaurants/retail”). Bring a receipt (dated yesterday or later) from a retail store or restaurant that’s unique to West Seattle, and WSR will give you a 5 percent discount. They’ve invited other West Seattle businesses to join in, and today we got word another has signed on – Seattle Dive Tours (4217 Admiral Way), which sells gear as well as tours, online as well as in person, is offering the discount too. If your business is interested in being part of UR West Seattle, contact WS Runner – here’s how. As proprietors Tim and Lori McConnell said in their announcement, “We know this is a small gesture, but small business is at a crossroads, and we hope this motivates people to think about shopping locally first.”