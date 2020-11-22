CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 11/22 roundup

One week after the governor’s announcement adding restrictions, here’s what’s new in the virus crisis:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: The surge continues, as shown by the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*38,672 people have tested positive, up 660 from yesterday’s total

*835 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,973 people have been hospitalized, up 42 from yesterday’s total

*620,676 people have been tested, up 5,638 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 34,537/828/2,834/597,550.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 58.6 million cases and 1,388.000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NEED A TEST? For now, the official advice is, don’t get tested unless you have been exposed or are having symptoms. Test sites have been very busy. But that aside, we’ll note again that one of the citywide teseting sites is in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle), Mondays through Saturdays, 8:45 am-5:30 pm (closed this Thursday for Thanksgiving). Go here to make an appointment.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT? OR? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!