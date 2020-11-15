CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 11/15 roundup

A new crackdown, not a lockdown, is tonight’s biggest virus-crisis news:

GOVERNOR’S ANNOUNCEMENT: The “third wave” of COVID-19 is here, and so are new statewide restrictions to try to hold it at bay. No indoor dining/drinking tops the list announced this morning by Gov. Inslee; also, no indoor operations for fitness facilities; bowling alleys and movie theaters must close; retail and personal services are capped at 25% capacity indoors; no real-estate in-person open houses; new rules for weddings, funerals, indoor religious services, and long-term facilities; and more. See the full list here; our as-it-happened coverage from earlier today is here. The new rules take effect at midnight tomorrow night, except for the restaurant/bar changes, which go into effect at midnight Wednesday night.

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Now, the reason for the new rules – the surge continues, as shown by the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*34,537 people have tested positive, up 542 from yesterday’s total

*828 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,834 people have been hospitalized, up 36 from yesterday’s total

*597,550 people have been tested, up 5,351 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 30,866/811/2,639/568,836.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 54.3 million cases and 1,317.000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NEED A TEST? It’s a daily question now – where to get tested? So we’re reminding you that West Seattle has one of the major citywide sites where you can get a free test, even if you’re not experiencing symptoms – Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle), Mondays through Saturdays, 8:45 am-5:30 pm. Go here to make an appointment. (That apge says tomorrow’s appointments are fully booked, but so far, times are available on Tuesday.)

