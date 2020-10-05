YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer for Fauntleroy Creek’s 2020 Salmon Watch

(2019 photo of coho schooling in Fauntleroy Cove, by veteran watcher Anne Samenfink)

The orcas are here because the salmon are here. Only a few salmon-spawning creeks remain in the city, and one of them will be under volunteer observation again this fall. Want to help? Here’s the announcement from Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council:

If you’d like to experience coho spawners up close, consider joining Salmon Watch 2020 on Fauntleroy Creek starting Monday, October 19. Individuals and family groups may sign up to watch near the fish ladder (across from the ferry terminal) during the five daylight hours after high tide. A veteran watcher will provide training during your first shift. This all-outdoor activity is well suited to physical distancing but you’ll need to have a mask at the ready. To learn why West Seattleites eagerly get wet and cold to document fish, contact Judy Pickens at judy_pickens@msn.com.

Here’s Judy’s wrapup report from last year, when 19 spawners were counted.