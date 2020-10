Early heads-up for potential whale-watching – from shore! visibility’s improving, too – today: Kersti Muul reports Southern Resident Killer Whales from J-Pod are headed southbound toward central Puget Sound, seen this morning off Edmonds. This is the time of year the resident orcas often swim this far south, seeking salmon. J-Pod, as announced recently, is the group with two newborns, too. Let us know if you see them.