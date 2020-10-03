WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 8 notes

(Carrie Brown’s view of Friday fog in The Junction)

First Saturday of October – here are notes for the hours ahead:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: Two reminders for today – SW Oregon is closed at Delridge, and could stay closed until predawn Monday. … In Westwood, concrete work is planned on SW Barton at 32nd SW.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: At 10 am in the West Seattle High School parking lot, neighboring St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church will present its annual Blessing of the Animals. This year, you and your pet(s) can either stay in your car or, masked and distanced, stand outside. (3000 California SW)

DONATION DRIVE, FLU SHOTS, MORE: 10 am to 2 pm in the north lot at Our Lady of Guadalupe, you’re invited to get a flu shot, register to vote, donate food and/or toiletries, or any combination of the above. (35th/Myrtle)

SIDEWALK SALE: New Morgan Junction business Doll Parts Collective invites you to come to theirs, 9 am-3 pm. (6016 California SW)

(Photo by Stewart L.)

START MEDITATING: 10 am online, Puget Sound Zen Center – which has West Seattle gatherings in non-pandemic times – invites you:

Thinking about starting or rebooting a meditation practice this fall? In this free online sessions we’ll talk about how meditation can help in troubling times; beginner/refresher Zen basics; meditating online at home; and info on our fall online retreat and classes. Bring your questions and bring a friend. Visit PSZC.org for details and Zoom link.

HARVEST FEST IN SOUTH PARK: Noon-8 pm at Osprey Bistro and Tin Dog Brewing. Go here to find out how to get a reservation. (309 S. Cloverdale)

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

BIDDING BEGINS: The Duwamish Tribe‘s virtual Gala/Art Auction is one week from tonight, but you can register today and start bidding!

SUNSET: 6:44 pm.