WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary; stolen gray Audi, red bicycle

It’s been a busy day for West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports. Three more:

BURGLARY: The security-camera photos show a person with items stolen from a residence on California SW. The victim reports:

This individual stepped up on a recycle bin, opened our living room window, broke the screen, climbed down into our home and took everything and walked out of the front door with full suitcases. Items stolen:

An air mattress in a bag

Two grey hard suitcases filled with:

Waterford crystal (from our wedding) Variety of items

My wedding shoes (gold heels with crystal decal)

One work laptop and mouse

One work iPad

4 watches on a cedar watch case (men’s)

Black Seahawks backpack

White “12” sign

That’s all we have found so far.

AUTO THEFT: Reported by M:

Stolen Audi A4, dark gray, plate # BJL5155, 6:09 am 10/3/20, 7700 block 16th Ave SW

Call 911 if you see it.

BICYCLE THEFT: Second day in a row we have had a report of a bike theft from the garage at this apartment complex. From Andy:

My bike was stolen from the secure storage at the Huxley. 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW. It was there last night and I noticed that it was stolen when I went for a run this morning (10.3.20). Rocky Mountain Fusion 10, medium, red/black.

Thanks again to everyone who keeps an eye out for stolen cars, bicycles, and other items – so often, many stolen items large and small end up getting dumped somewhere.