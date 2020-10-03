MONDAY: West Seattle Democratic Women’s rescheduled meeting with councilmember

The West Seattle Democratic Women‘s recent planned meeting featuring City Councilmember Lisa Herbold was postponed at the last minute because of technical trouble. It’s now rescheduled for this Monday, October 5th, all welcome. From the WSDW announcement:

Following a short membership meeting; our speaker, Seattle City Councilperson Lisa Herbold, will begin at 6:3 0pm. She’ll be sharing her thoughts on the City’s proposed budget, how it will relate to any reduction/redirection of the funding of the Seattle Police Department, how any changes could affect the security of our local communities in her district, and any alternative benefits that might occur. A Q&A will follow. There is no cost.

If you have a question for Lisa, please submit it to WSDW as soon as possible but no later than 3:00 pm the day of the meeting.

If you’re not on our mailing list and need to register to get your Zoom codes, have questions to submit to Lisa, or for any other questions of WSDW, please email wsdwomen@yahoo.com or call Karen 206.920.2231.