UPDATE: Delridge blocked by gas-leak response

(Added: WSB photo)

11:24 AM: Stay clear of Delridge/Hudson – there’s another natural-gas-leak response, and both Seattle Fire and Puget Sound Energy are responding.

11:27 AM: Per scanner, a 2″ line was broken. SFD is evacuating “one building to the east” precautionarily and having others nearby shelter in place. Delridge is blocked in the meantime.

11:36 AM: Delridge is blocked between Oregon and Orchard as this response continues, our crew reports.

11:44 AM: PSE is still working on stopping the leak but is reported to be closed. It’s described as an “open-air leak” and some of the SFD units are being dismissed.

12:04 PM: Photo added. This is in the road-work zone, and not the first utility problem – we’ve reported on previous gas and water breaks, and we’ll be following up with SDOT to see what their contractor is doing to minimize future problems – the project started in June and still has about a year to go.