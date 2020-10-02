2 sea lion deaths investigated: at least 1 was shot

(Dr. Greg Frankfurter of SR3 examining sea lion – photo by David Hutchinson)

Two California sea lions found dead in our area in recent days have been necropsied, and at least one was confirmed to have been shot. The report is from Lynn Shimamoto of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

On Saturday (10/3) we facilitated the necropsy of a dead California sea lion found floating offshore. SR3 did the examination with assistance from Seal Sitters and Sno-King Marine Mammal Response.

We can confirm that gunshot was the cause of death for this animal. Another sea lion necropsied on Tuesday (9/29) is highly suspected to have died of gunshot; we are waiting for X-ray results. This information has been shared with NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement.

Seal Sitters has typically seen a number of shot sea lions this time of year. If you hear gunfire over the water, please call 911. If you see a stranded marine mammal, dead or alive, please call our hotline at 206-905-SEAL (206-905-7325).