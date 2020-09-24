WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Stormy weather, and what’s happening today/tonight

(Northern Flickers in The Arroyos, photographed by Mark MacDonald)

Stormy morning – just had some thunder this past half-hour, and then a bit of sunshine. The forecast says it’ll be showery on and off all day, with more thunderstorms possible “early in the afternoon.” Here’s what else is happening:

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE, FINAL DAY: Today/tonight, it’s your last chance to get special menu items at food/drink establishments around West Seattle and know that you’re doing something good – besides supporting local businesses, you’re supporting the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work to fight hunger and homelessness. You have dozens of options – see the list of participants (and menu items) here! (WSB is a community co-sponsor of the Taste of West Seattle.)

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 2:30 pm, the governor plans a briefing/media Q&A “to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and new protocols for safe airline travel in Washington state.” It’ll be livestreamed – and available for playback later – here.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm, Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving demonstration in support of Black lives is planned at 16th/Holden, “signs available” if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: As previewed here, WSDW is scheduled to hear from and talk with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold tonight, two days after the council voted to override those mayoral vetoes. The online meeting starts at 6, with Herbold scheduled at 6:30. Public welcome – email wsdwomen@yahoo.com to register and get access info.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm, online meeting with 3 main topics: bridge-closure traffic mitigation, the scooter-share program, and community scooter-/bike-share concerns. Guests are expected from SDOT and West Seattle Bike Connections. Here’s the link.