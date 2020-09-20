THIS WEEK IN THE JUNCTION: T-shirts, bingo, recycle/reuse/shred

As the new week begins, three reminders from the West Seattle Junction Association:

(One of the three available designs)

T-SHIRT DEADLINE: Don’t have one of those contest-winning West Seattle Bridge T-shirts yet? The next round of orders is about to go in. Monday (September 21st) is the deadline for getting in on it. Go here!

JUNCTION BINGO: Are you playing yet? As explained here, there are two ways to play. One involves a live drawing you can watch online, and the next one is 7 pm Wednesday (September 23rd). Keith Bacon, host of the All Ways West Seattle podcast, is the guest caller, live from Talarico’s.

REUSE/RECYCLE/SHRED EVENT: This Saturday (September 26th) is the big day, 9 am-1 pm, The Junction Association and partners are presenting the big event. Here’s what you can and can’t bring to recycle/donate; if you’re interested in shredding, there’s a 4-box limit. Whatever you’re bringing, face coverings are required, even while you’re in your car. This is happening in the WSJA parking lot off 42nd SW, just south of SW Oregon.