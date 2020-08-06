West Seattle, Washington

07 Friday

THE WINNERS! Here’s which 3 West Seattle Bridge T-shirts came out on top, and how to get yours

August 6, 2020 6:39 pm
2 COMMENTS
 West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

We’ve been reporting on the West Seattle Bridge T-shirt design contest, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, which says almost 7,000 people voted, and has just announced the winners, from among 63 entries!

NOAH BELL-CRUZ
Greetings from Accidental Island

MIKE SHAUGHNESSY / BRADI JONES
Mind the Gap

REBECCA DAHLIN
So Close Yet So Far

Congratulations to all! You can pre-order yours – and/or see the list of Junction merchants where you’ll be able to buy them starting in about a month – by going here.

2 Replies to "THE WINNERS! Here's which 3 West Seattle Bridge T-shirts came out on top, and how to get yours"

  • David August 6, 2020 (6:53 pm)
    I hope the Gap entry does not end up in a logo copyright infringement lawsuit from The Tube as it is clearly their logo.

  • Howard August 6, 2020 (6:55 pm)
    ……..but it’s not an island. 

