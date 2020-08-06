THE WINNERS! Here’s which 3 West Seattle Bridge T-shirts came out on top, and how to get yours

We’ve been reporting on the West Seattle Bridge T-shirt design contest, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, which says almost 7,000 people voted, and has just announced the winners, from among 63 entries!

NOAH BELL-CRUZ

Greetings from Accidental Island

MIKE SHAUGHNESSY / BRADI JONES

Mind the Gap

REBECCA DAHLIN

So Close Yet So Far

Congratulations to all! You can pre-order yours – and/or see the list of Junction merchants where you’ll be able to buy them starting in about a month – by going here.