TODAY/TONIGHT: From parks to police, schools to sign-waving, and more

(One more look at that stormy Sunday sunset – photo by Mark Dale)

5 things happening today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE YMCA REOPENS: First day for the Y’s Triangle facility, open Tuesday-Friday from 7-11 am and 3:30-7:30 pm and Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm, by reservation. The pool reopens one week from today. More info here. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

DEMONSTRATION: All are invited, as announced by organizer Scott again this week:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Aug 18th, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Aug 20th, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS ‘TOWN HALL’: The district announced last night that the new school year will start for msot students on Friday, September 4th. Hear from Superintendent Denise Juneau in a live “town hall” online at 4:30 pm.

PARK BOARD MEETS WITH PARK DISTRICT OVERSIGHT BOARD: 6:30 pm online, with some big topics about Seattle Parks‘ present and future – see the agenda here, including details on how to view/participate in the meeting.

TALK WITH/HEAR FROM WEST SEATTLE POLICE: 7 pm online, the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meets for the first time in six months – bring questions and concerns, and “meet” the new Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman and operations Lt. Sina Ebinger. Attend via this link.