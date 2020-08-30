THIS WEEK: District 1 Community Network welcomes you Wednesday

Though this is likely to be a relatively quiet week, leading up to Labor Day weekend, at least one community meeting is scheduled: The District 1 Community Network, a coalition of West Seattle and South Park organizations, groups, and advocates, meets online at 7 pm Wednesday (September 2nd). The final agenda’s not out yet, but expected topics include the biggest issues everyone’s dealing with right now – the pandemic and the bridge. All are welcome; here’s the connection information:

ZOOM LINK

Meeting ID: 222 985 415

Password: 625318 (only needed if you manually enter the meeting number) Call-in-only info:

Phone number: 669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 222 985 415#

We should have the agenda by the time we publish a reminder in Wednesday’s daily preview.

Password: 625318#