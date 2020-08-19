THE OTHER BRIDGE: Updated schedule for 1st Avenue South Bridge’s panel-replacement work

We checked in today with WSDOT on the status of the ongoing nighttime work to replace deck panels on the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge. Here’s what spokesperson Tom Pearce tells us:

Our contractor has used five nights of full closures on the NB SR 99 Duwamish River Bridge. Per our agreement, the contractor is allowed to have nine more full closures. They are scheduling three more for Sept. 8-9-10.

During the next two weeks, the northbound bridge will reduce to one lane nightly Sundays through Thursdays, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. No work on Friday or Saturday nights. These do not count against the nighttime full directional closures.

They have replaced six panels on the bridge; they still have eight to do.