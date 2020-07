2:16 PM: Delridge Way is being shut down at Oregon because of a gas leak – second one on Delridge in less than a week. Updates to come.

2:26 PM: They’re closing traffic at Genesee on the north.

2:37 PM: Per radio exchange, the Community Center has been evacuated while firefighters continue taking air readings. This is several blocks south of last Friday’s problem.

2:46 PM: The gas leak is reported to have been “secured,” and Delridge will reopen shortly.