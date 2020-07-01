1 more week to comment on West Seattle HS Athletic Field Improvement Project

(Rendering, from page 32 of ‘checklist’ document)

One more West Seattle High School sports note today: One more week to comment on the levy-funded Athletic Field Improvement Project‘s environmental checklist. The document describes the project as follows:

SPS is proposing to add a batting cage and conduct other field improvements at West Seattle High School. The proposal includes improvements to the existing south field area located at the northwest corner of the SW Hanford Street / 42nd Avenue SW intersection, south of the school. The field improvements would be used by high school sports teams as well as PE students. The project would convert the existing natural grass athletic field to a new synthetic turf field constructed with natural cork and sand infill. This would involve excavation to 1-foot and installation of a drainage system. A prefabricated batting cage with roof would be installed with 3 batting stations on the west side of the field. The batting cage structure would be approximately 3,900 square feet, consisting of roughly 78 feet long by 50 feet wide by 17 feet tall. The batting cage would be for school use only and would be locked at 10 p.m. during the school year. The new facilities are not expected to be used for Seattle Parks’ activities nor by the general public. It would have lighting inside the batting cage during use and 24-hour exterior security lighting. The field would not be lighted. There would be no changes to parking and access.

You can see the “checklist” – actually a 37-page document – by going here. Comment deadline is 5 pm next Monday, July 13th, and yu can send yours to SEPAcomments@seattleschools.org.