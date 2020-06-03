BUSINESS UPDATES: 3 food/beverage notes

First, two reopenings:

REALFINE COFFEE: Proprietor Julie reopened the shop in The Triangle today, for takeout. Realfine will be open 7 am-1 pm, Wednesdays-Sundays, closed Mondays-Tuesdays. (4480 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NEW LUCK TOY: Now open for takeout (food and drinks)/delivery (food only), 4 pm-9 am daily. Order online or by phone, 206-913-2505. (5905 California SW)

And a followup:

REBELLYOUS NUGGETS AVAILABLE IN WEST SEATTLE: We noted last month that the “plant-based ‘chicken’ nuggets” startup in The Triangle was starting to sell retail, but at the time, no West Seattle outlet. That’s just changed – Rebellyous tells WSB that Wildwood Market in Fauntleroy (9214 45th Ave SW) is now carrying their nuggets.